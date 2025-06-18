Debra “Deb” Ann Malmberg, 67, New York Mills

June 30, 1957 - June 15, 2025

Debra "Deb" Ann Malmberg, of New York Mills, was born June 30th, 1957, in the town of Deer River, Minnesota, to Richard and Vondulay (Schaar) Hawkinson. Growing up in Moorhead, Minnesota, she graduated from Moorhead High School in 1975. After high school, Deb enrolled in NDSU, earning a nursing degree. While there, she met the love of her life, Scott. Deb and Scott Malmberg were married on April 9th, 1983, in Oakes, North Dakota. They raised their family in St. Cloud, Minnesota, enjoying camping trips, hours of the girls’ dance competitions/recitals, and SCSU hockey games.

Dedicating herself to the nursing profession, Deb spent many years working at St. Ben's with CentraCare and the St. Cloud Hospital, finally retiring in 2004. But retirement wasn't goodbye; it was merely a transition into personal caregiving, allowing her to continue her passion for helping others.

Nature held a special place in her heart, with her garden being a blossoming sanctuary. Deb’s enjoyment of hostas made her garden especially appealing. Deb took immense joy in filling her bird feeders and playfully chasing away any critters that dared to munch on her prized flowers. Her love for the outdoors extended to the beaches of San Diego, enjoying the winter months being a “snowbird”. In the summer, she could be found at the lake house, spending countless hours enjoying her coffee and the view.

Whether, she was declaring, “Someone should do something about that,” while glancing at Scott, or on her never-ending quest to find her glasses, tweezers, phone, or Yeti, all of which seemed to have a knack for hiding -- anyone who knew Deb couldn’t help but smile at her quirky personality.

Deb passed away on June 15th, 2025, at Lakewood Health Systems in Staples. Her laughter, love for others, and devotion to family will forever echo in the hearts she touched. Family was her anchor, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Deb is survived by her beloved husband, Scott Malmberg, of New York Mills; her children, Andrea (Adam) Mather of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and Erica (Zach) Peterson of San Diego, California; her adoring grandchildren, Alec, Scarlett, and Parker; her parents, Richard and Vondulay Hawkinson, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; and her sisters, Denise (Jim Herbst) Hawkinson of La Jolla, California, DeAnn (Gary Miller) Hawkinson of Blaine, Minnesota; nieces, Gaby and Alie Herbst; sister-in-law, Lori (Perry) Tostenson; and brothers-in-law, Stephen Malmberg and Michael Malmberg.

To honor Deb’s life, family and friends will gather for a time of visitation on June 20, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a memorial service celebrating her wonderful spirit from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, located at 3013 Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

If donations are preferred, please send them to the Tri-County Humane Society to continue Deb's love of animals, especially little dogs.