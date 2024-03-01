Dean R. Berglund, 78, Princeton

April 2, 1945 - February 26, 2024

Dean Ray Berglund, age 78 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2024, at his home with his family at his side. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Dean was born to Harvey and Muriel (Froemming) Berglund on April 2, 1945, in Hutchinson. He was raised on the family farm in Litchfield. After graduating from high school, Dean joined the U.S. Air Force in 1963 and was stationed to guard the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT. After his honorable discharge, he moved back to Litchfield. Dean married Jeaneane Blondell on May 23, 1970, and together they raised six children.

Dean enjoyed many outdoor activities including fishing, camping, and campfires with his family at the lake in Deerwood. He loved music - extra loud, and he and Jeanie loved to dance. Dean was mechanically-inclined, liking to “putz” and fix things. He was an over-the-road trucker having traveled through 48 states. Dean made many friends everywhere he went.

Dean is survived by his wife, Jeanie; six children, Stacey (Todd) Siegfried of Litchfield, Heather (Jason) Allen of Milaca, Sarah (Travis) Listul of Champlin, John (Angie) Berglund of Milaca, James (Amanda) Berglund of Princeton, and Daniel Berglund of Princeton; ten grandchildren, Aaron, Jaden, Ryan, Nicole, Tate, Jenna, Brennan, Tyson, Adisen, and Jersey; one great-grandchild, Brantley; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; and other relatives and friends.