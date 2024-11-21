Dean Hoffmann, 74, Sartell

November 16, 2024

attachment-Dean Hoffman loading...

Dean Hoffmann, 74, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 16, 2024, while deer hunting with family near Jeffers, MN. Born to Melford and Agatha (Heinz) Hoffmann, Dean grew up in Sanborn, MN, where his boyhood days were filled with fishing the Cottonwood River, hunting, and playing sports.

Dean pursued a career in pharmacy, earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota. During his internship at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud, MN, he met his future wife, Jane. The couple married, settled in Sartell, and built a life together, raising three wonderful children.

While Dean spent much of his career in retail pharmacy, outside of work his true passion was for the outdoors. Whether casting a line or searching for game with friends and family, he found joy in every moment outdoors and loved sharing his enthusiasm and knowledge with everyone he met.

attachment-Dean Hoffman2 loading...

A skilled cook and master of peanut butter cookies, Dean also enjoyed playing cards with loved ones and spending time with his grandchildren. From playing house and visiting parks to attending their sporting events and teaching them about the outdoors, Dean treasured every moment with them.

Dean was known for his phenomenal memory and ability to tell stories for any occasion, a gift that brought joy to all who knew him. Dean will be remembered for being loyal, honest, reliable, his quick smile, wisdom, and generous spirit. His love for his family and the outdoors left an indelible mark on everyone he met.

A celebration of Dean’s life will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 9:00-11:30am at the gathering place at St. Francis Xavier Church, Sartell (219 2nd St. N).

Dean is survived by his wife, Jane; children Brent (Kari) Hoffmann of Milbank, SD; Heidi (Troy) Polhamus of Rice, MN; Todd Hoffmann (Michelle) of Rochester, MN; grandchildren Jacob Polhamus, Maxx, Violet, and Coral Hoffmann; brother Keith (Carol); sisters Connie Cotten, Gwen (Keith) Nardinger, Jodene (Jack) Reiner, Angie (Tim) Walters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Clay Hoffmann.