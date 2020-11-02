Dean F. McCalla, 70, Clear Lake

June 8, 1950 - October 31, 2020

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Jack and Jim’s Event Center in Duelm for Dean F. McCalla, age 70, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Dean was born June 8, 1950, in St. Cloud, MN, to Don Lewis and Myrna Marie (Wipper) McCalla. Dean is a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Army. He married his lovely wife Sherry on May 3, 1988. Dean worked for PCI doing road construction for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting geese, playing cards, reading crime and mystery books, and riding John Deer Lawn Tractors with his grandchildren. He also was an avid wildlife lover, and fed the wildlife often. Dean was a prankster with a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing jokes and pranks on family and friends. He had a big heart and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Dean is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sherry of Clear Lake; children, DaNelle (Travis Hamacher) McCalla of Clear Lake, David (Lisa) McCalla of Foley, and NaColle (Cole) Walker of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Alexis, Alison, Carson, Charlize, and Francesca; siblings, Barb Mruz, Roger (Denise) McCalla, Ken McCalla, Diane (Tom) Aydt, Barry (Pam) McCalla, and Brad McCalla. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeremy; and brother-in-law, Jack.