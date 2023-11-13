Minnesota Soldier Among 5 Killed in Helicopter Crash

MANKATO (WJON News) -- A Minnesota man was among five U.S. Army soldiers who died in a helicopter crash.

The Department of Defense Monday announced the deaths of the five U.S. Army Special Operations aviation soldiers killed during routine flight training on Friday in the Mediterranean Sea.

Twenty-four-year-old Sergeant Cade Wolfe of Mankato is among the soldiers who died.

There are no indications the crash was caused by enemy or hostile actions.

The MH-60 Blackhawk was conducting aerial refueling training when the aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency resulting in the crash.

