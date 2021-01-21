UPDATE: Authorities Release Name of Driver in Fatal Crash

KIMBALL -- Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a head on crash near Kimball Wednesday night.

He's been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Heitz of Kingston.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Heitz was heading south on Highway 15 when he collided with another vehicle going north.

The driver of the second vehicle, 35-year-old Jesse Johnson of St. Cloud, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers says the road was snow and ice covered.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app