Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash in Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- There was a deadly crash in Elk River over the weekend.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:00 p.m. Saturday on Highway 169.
A car driven by 32-year-old Kelvin Gomez-Landero of Honduras was driving south. Meanwhile, a second vehicle driven by 23-year-old Kyle Flor of Zimmerman was also going south. One of the vehicles lost control while making a lane change and the two vehicles collided. One of the vehicles ran off the road and struck some trees.
Gomze-Landero died in the crash.
His two passengers, 36-year-old Walter Maradiaga of Bloomington and 26-year-old Luis Briceno were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
Flor and his passenger were not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Camp Courage in Maple Lake Getting Bonding Money
- Eastside Construction: Copper Kitchen Balancing New, Tradition
- Bistro With Arts Vibe Planned for East St. Cloud
- Bonding Money Allows Children's Museum to Complete Construction
- New Coffee Bar Coming to Downtown St. Cloud