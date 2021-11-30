Deadly Crash On Icy Road in Northern Minnesota

DULUTH -- A man died when the van he was riding in lost control and rolled on an icy road in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 53 in St. Louis County. The van was going north when the driver lost control on the icy road and rolled into the median coming to a rest in the southbound lane.

The man who died was a passenger in the van, 75-year-old Stanley Erkkila of Eveleth.

Get our free mobile app

The driver, 67-year-old Douglas Anderson of Eveleth, has non-life-threatening injuries.

A second passenger, 47-year-old Sirkka Erkkila of Eveleth, also has non-life-threatening injuries.

Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO