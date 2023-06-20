Deadly Crash in Waite Park Sunday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A car-motorcycle crash Sunday in Waite Park has claimed the life of the motorcycle driver.

Waite Park Police officers were sent to the intersection of 2nd avenue south and 2nd street south just before 3:00 Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses say a Honda Civic driven by 81-year-old Angeline Golembeck of St. Cloud exited a parking lot onto second avenue while a motorcycle driven by 30-year-old Brett Lees of Annandale was driving south on second avenue.

The vehicles crashed at the intersection, sending Lees to St. Cloud Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officials say speed may have been a factor, and the crash is still under investigation.

