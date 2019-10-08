Dead Deer in Roadway Results in Early Morning Crash

ST. WENDEL -- Authorities say a dead deer on a Stearns County road resulted in a crash Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 2 and Norway Road in St. Wendel Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office says 32-year-old Kelly Lanners, of Albany, was heading north on County Road 2 when she came upon a dead deer in the roadway.

Lanners swerved to miss it and drove into the ditch striking a sign.

She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lanners' two young sons were also in the vehicle but were not hurt.

Authorities says the vehicle was towed from the scene and the deer was removed from the roadway.

