UNDATED (WJON News) -- A candidate has announced her campaign to run for an open Minnesota House seat.

Dawn Loberg is running as a Republican for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 13B.  That's the seat held by Tim O'Driscoll. 

In a news release, Loberg says she has a strong background in marketing, sales, and strategic planning.  She advocates for common-sense regulation and owns a small business.  Loberg works for Enterprise Minnesota, helping manufacturers and their communities grow while being a voice for their concerns.

She says she's running, "To cut wasteful spending, eliminate the unfair Social Security Tax on Minnesotans, and in general make Minnesota more affordable."

