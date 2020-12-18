David W. Bond, 65, St. Cloud and formerly of Minneapolis

July 9, 1955 - December 14, 2020

Private services will be held for David W. Bond, 65, of St. Cloud and formerly of Minneapolis who passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.

David grew up in Colorado and moved to Minnesota for college. After obtaining his degree, he was employed with Xerox for 42 years. He married Ramona Schwartz in 1981.

David enjoyed photography and baking. Above all he treasured time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Michelle (David) Reitmeier, Shawn SnoBeck, Stacey (Elizabeth) SnoBeck, John (Erin) Bond; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and sister, Jane Hoyt.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Bond; parents, John and Alice Bond.