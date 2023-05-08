David Voss, 64, Holdingford

March 30, 1959 – May 3, 2023

A celebration of life for David Voss, 64, to be held at a later date. There will be a private burial at the cemetery for family and close friends. David passed away on May 3, 2023, after a short battle with cancer at Good Shepard Nursing home in Sauk Rapids. He was surrounded by his partner Lori and his family. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

David Voss was born to Arnold and Florence (Wagner) Voss, March 30, 1959, in Saint Cloud. The family lived in Saint Cloud until Dave was 12, when they moved to the family farm NW of Holdingford. Dave graduated Holdingford Highschool in 1978. Where he participated in football and wrestling. He worked at Avon lumber, until his brother and their partner started Voss Builders. When it was time to move on, he worked for Polar Tank in Opole, MN. Dave was an avid hunter and fisherman. The walls contain many of his special trophies. He loved spending time walking in the woods enjoying nature.

Left to treasure his memory is his partner Lori smith. His children Ryan (Sarah) Voss, Megan (Mitch) Schulte. Stepchildren Jake (LaRyssa) Smith and Josh (Jillian) Smith. Brothers Craig (Rosann) Voss, Steve (Patty) Voss. His father Arnold Voss. Grandchildren Cora and Vivian Voss, Cameron and Mason Schulte. Step grandchildren McKinley, Zack and Zophia Smith. Many nieces and nephews. Bethany Wheeler, Matt, Kristin and Jake Voss. Justin and Cory Voss.

Preceded in death by his mother Florence and his brother.