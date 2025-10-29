May 7, 1966 - October 25, 2025

David John Schraut, 59, of Monticello, MN, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 31, 2025. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will take place 4:00-7:00 pm with parish prayers being held at 4:00 pm. at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Dave was born on May 7, 1966 to Leonard and Mayolia (Brunner) Schraut in St. Cloud, MN. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from Tech High School in 1984. He eventually received his associate’s degree. He worked as installer with electronics and with vehicles. He was last employed by ResTec and worked for Magnolia prior. In 2004, he was blessed with the birth of his beloved daughter, Alexa Schraut, a gift with Lynne Dahl. In 2018, he began to date his true love, Cheryl Spade, they were engaged to be wed in 2023. Dave had a heart of gold and was the most hardworking man. He was outgoing, loyal, honest, determined, strong-willed, and secretly, a softie. He enjoyed working with his hands, music, the buy-sell-trade of guns and of course shooting them, but most of all, he was extremely proud of his daughter and loved his family deeply.

Dave is survived by his fiancé, Cheryl Spade; daughter, Alexa Schraut; granddog Daisy Mae; siblings, Joe Schraut and Carol Schraut; friends; and extended family

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mayolia; and siblings, John and James Schraut.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred or donations to be made to a colon cancer research program of your choice.