David R. Borash, 75, St. Joseph

August 13, 1943 – April 27, 2019

David Raymond Borash, age 75, St. Joseph, MN, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

A gathering celebrating David’s life will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Flensburg, MN.

David was born August 13, 1943 in Ripley Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to Joe and Marie (Lutzke) Borash. He had been employed by Electrolux and Hennepin Paper Mill. David enjoyed fishing, dancing, music, and bike riding.

Survivors include his children, Steven (Theresa) Borash of Portage, IN; Mark Borash of Brainerd, MN; Janet Carner of St. Cloud, MN; Julie Ulbrich of Becker, MN; Jill Borash of Centennial, CO; sister and brothers, Shirley Borash of Little Falls, MN; Joe (Marlyn) Borash of Center City, MN; Ben (Barb) Borash of Little Falls, MN; Victor (Cathy) Borash of Pillager, MN; Bernard (Artice) Brainerd, MN; Sylvester Borash of Little Falls, MN; Leroy Borash of Little Falls, MN; John Borash of the Philipines ; Eugene Borash of Little Falls, MN; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Borash.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.