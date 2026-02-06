January 23, 1965 - January 31, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

David Pouliot, 61, of Prior Lake passed away on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.

David was born on January 23, 1965, in Minneapolis to Delman and Sharon (Clos) Pouliot. He grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Apollo High School in 1983. He built a career in advanced manufacturing and worked with 3D printing technology in various positions at Stratasys Manufacturing in Eden Prairie, where he was known for his dedication, skill, curiosity, and passion for innovation.

David had a wonderful sense of humor, a sharp wit, and an unforgettable laugh. His lifelong love of technology led to him building many computers for himself and for family members over the years, always eager to share his knowledge. He also enjoyed science fiction movies and anything that sparked his imagination. Generous at heart, David quietly supported many charitable causes that were meaningful to him. Above all, he treasured time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews, who brought him immense pride and joy.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon of St. Cloud; his brother, Steve (Linda) of Laporte; his sister, Denise (Brian) Klein of St. Joseph; his nieces and nephews, Austin Pouliot, Lindsey Pouliot, Amber (Jake) Muehlenbein, Jared Klein, and Colin Klein; and his great-niece, Ruth Muehlenbein. He is preceded in death by his father, Delman.

A private family Celebration of Life for David will be held at a later date.