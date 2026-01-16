August 18, 1953 - January 14, 2026

David Sherman, 72 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on January 14th, 2026 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. A service will be held in Texas at a later date.

David Phipps Sherman was born on August 18th, 1953 to parents Mary Jane (Phipps) and Joseph Sherman in Kansas City, MO. He attended and graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School before joining the Navy. David proudly served in the Navy, spending memorable years stationed in beautiful Honolulu, HI, where he not only fulfilled his duty to his country but also raised his beloved son, Eric. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Kansas City and dedicated his life to nursing as a licensed nurse practitioner at Truman Medical Center, caring for countless individuals with compassion and dedication. After he retired, he moved to St. Paul, MN before eventually making his home in Little Falls, MN.

David was a crafty electrician and is family remembers him always tinkering with something. He greatly enjoyed repairing and restoring, pretty much anything! David was fascinated by space and enjoyed learning about far of galaxies and stars. He was also an avid fan of Star Trek. His son recalls a funny voice mailbox message David created that stated “you’ve reached David and Eric. Sorry we can’t make it. We’ve been abducted by Klingons”. David also enjoyed fishing, especially with friends. David was a man of resilience and warmth. Though he and Eric lived in different states, their bond remained strong, marked by countless phone calls and visits that filled both their lives with joy and laughter. His unwavering support and encouragement shaped Eric’s life in countless ways.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Eric Sherman of Dallas, TX; brothers, Joe (Linda) Sherman of Naples, FL, John (Linda) Sherman of Cape Fair, MO, and Mark (Rung) Sherman of Bangkok, TH; and dear friend Nancy Thoene of Brainerd, MN.

David is preceded in death by his parents Mary Jane and Joseph Sherman.