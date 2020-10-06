David “Pat” H. Zupon, 76, Becker

January 3, 1944 - October 2, 2020

Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Becker for David “Pat” H. Zupon, age 76, who passed away Friday at The Gardens at Foley in Foley. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Pat was born January 3, 1944 in Pequot Lakes to Herbert & Frances (Drawbridge) Zupon. He served our country in the U.S. Army for three years. Pat married Jan Wacholtz on April 23, 1966 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. They lived in Coon Rapids prior to moving to Becker in 1997. Pat worked as a Machinist and Quality Technician for Graco for 36 years, retiring December 31, 2002. He was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic and the Knights of Columbus. Pat enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, traveling with family, and volunteering at RSVP and church. He was a caring person who loved his grandkids and was very proud of his family. Pat was an excellent carpenter and handyman.

Pat is survived by his wife, Jan of Becker; sons and daughter, Michael (Robin) of Houston, TX, Gregory (Tami) of Coon Rapids, and Valerie (Randy) Hanson of Becker; brothers and sisters, Kenneth (Betty) of North Branch, Vicki (Ken) Nodo of Rice, Harold (Jamie) of Ramsey, Kathleen (Steve) Dombeck of Elk River, and Phyllis Zupon of Chicago, IL; and grandchildren, Austin, Nick, Jordan, Sydney, Haley, Hope, and Amanda. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John.