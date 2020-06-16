David M. Windschitl, 62, Richfield

April 8, 1958 - June 13, 2020

David M. Windschitl, age 62 of Richfield passed away on June 13th from a brain injury sustained from a fall off of a ladder.

David was born on April 8th, 1958 to Leonard and Dolores Windschitl in St. Cloud. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School, graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School, and earned a degree in Building Trades from St. Cloud AVTI.

David was a well-rounded man; his interests included crossword puzzles, reading, gardening, couponing, computers, designing and building, artistry, astronomy, climbing things (trees and cell phone towers were his specialty), and doing anything in his power to make people happy, especially Susan and Gretchen. He was such a kind and generous soul who will be deeply missed. David was one of the few people that would say to your face anything he posted on social media.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; siblings, Rose (Roger) Haffner, Leonard (Ellen) Windschitl, Sheri Windschitl, Kenneth Windschitl, Barbara (Tom) Ries, Robert Windschitl, and John Windschitl; in-laws, Charles and Mary Mohler; Gretchen’s special friend, Karl Heil; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

David is preceded in death by his daughter, Gretchen; parents, Leonard and Dolores; brother, Mark Windschitl; and in-laws, Curt and Avis Mohler.

Dave’s family will not be present but invites you to pay your respects on Tuesday, June 23rd from 12 PM to 4 PM at Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave S, Richfield. Mass of Christian Burial by invite only. Please dress for comfort if you are attending Mass.

Memorials preferred to Lion’s Gift of Sight.