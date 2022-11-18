David L. West, 75, Milaca

August 26, 1947 - November 14, 2022

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton for David L. West, age 75 of Milaca, who died peacefully on November 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Pastor Pedro Guaman will officiate and burial will be at Sharon Lutheran Cemetery, Greenbush Township. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Sunday at the funeral home in Princeton.

David Leroy West was born to Wallace and Flossie (Coborn) West on August 26, 1947, in Minneapolis. He married Haydee Salazar on October 30, 1995, in Miami, Florida. David worked in the printing industry and later for Graco Company. He loved photography, collected John Deere tractors, and enjoyed attending tractor shows. David was a great man, whom many admired. He was a wonderful husband and father figure to Haydee’s children and grandchildren, and he considered them his own.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Haydee Salazar of Milaca; stepchildren, Maria Candiotti of Woodbury, Marylu (Eder) DaSilva of Eagan, and Klimber Gutierrez Salazar of Milaca; sister, Evelyn Valenzuela of Arizona; and grandchildren, Hairam, Ethan, and MaiLe Candiotti, and Hayden, Sean, and Leo DaSilva. He was preceded in death by his parents.