February 28, 1945 - January 4, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, South, in Zimmerman, MN, for David L. Sherwood, age 75, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 4 at his home in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at St. Pius X Cemetery at a later date.

David LeRoy Sherwood was born on February 28, 1945, to Lester and Gertrude (Miller) Sherwood in Little Falls. He graduated from Little Falls Senior High School in 1963 and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army from 1963-1966. After he was discharged from the Army, Dave was married to Sharon Lee Wimmer on June 15, 1968. They moved to various places early in their marriage and eventually built their home together and settled in Zimmerman where they raised their two children. Dave worked for about 40 years until his retirement at Hoffman Engineering in their shipping and receiving department. He was a proud member of the United States American Legion.

Dave was a family man who enjoyed having fun and making people smile. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. Dave enjoyed feeding wildlife and watching the birds and squirrels. He also liked traveling and taking family vacations to Yellowstone, Mount Rushmore, and other historical western sites. He loved keeping a beautiful yard and being very neat and tidy. Above all else, Dave will be remembered for being an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Dave is survived by his wife, Sherry of Princeton; children, Mike (Angie) Sherwood of Princeton and Nina (Keith Mayry) Sherwood of Princeton; grandchildren, Dillon (Bailey), Justin, Brandon, Jesse, and Taelor; and siblings, Diane Hankes of Little Falls, Robert Sherwood of Royalton, and Donald (Mary) Sherwood of Little Falls. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Gary Hankes; and many other relatives and friends.