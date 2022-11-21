David L. Diercks, 79, Becker

November 9, 1943 - November 18, 2022

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for David L. Diercks, 79 of Becker who died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Pine Haven in Melrose. Rev. Dr. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate and burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home in Becker.

David Lee Diercks was born on November 9, 1943, in Red Wing to Leonard and Geneva (Mann) Diercks. He grew up on the family farm where they worked hard and kept close to one another throughout the years. Dave graduated from Ellsworth High School and attended UW River Falls. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Dave married Janet Garrison on July 6, 1968. He worked as a manager for S.B. Foot Tanning for 27 years. Dave enjoyed countless road trips out West with Jan and other family. He also loved deer hunting, fishing, baseball, softball, and his dog Pete, and had an insatiable hunger for ice cream. He was quiet, stoic, kind-hearted, a great dad and grandpa, and was always willing to help others.

Survivors include his wife, Janet of Becker; sons, Sean (Teri) of Buffalo, and Scott (Delia) of Becker; brother, Elmer (Shelly) of Red Wing; sister-in-law, Bernadine of Red Wing; and grandchildren, Olivia and DJ. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Merle, Myron “Jack” and Glen; and sisters, Lois Freier and Jane Diercks.