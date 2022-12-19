David J. Klein, 75, Cold Spring

January 8, 1947 - December 18, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for David J. Klein age 75, who died Sunday, December 18 at St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. in the church narthex prior to the service.

Dave was born on January 8, 1947 in Richmond, MN to Mike and Evelyn (Feneis) Klein. He lived most of his life on the family farm in Cold Spring. Dave served in the US Army Reserves. He was a fourth generation farmer and took pride in his career as a plumber until his retirement from El-Jay in 2015. He enjoyed riding and fixing snowmobiles and even won some awards. Dave owned an Oliver tractor which he claimed was “The good green tractor.” He was a man who gave all and asked for nothing. His greatest joy was his family.

He is survived by his children, Dawn Marie Scepaniak (Jeremy McDonagh), Dean (Michelle), Brian (Danielle), James (Sarah) and Jason (Angie); siblings, Bernie Heurung, Mary (Larry) Lauer, John, Donald (Pat), Gerry (Patty) and Jeanne (Dean) Arneson; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Evelyn; sons, Chris (1971), and Bradley (1983).