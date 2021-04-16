David J. Gohman, 61, Sauk Rapids

March 20, 1960 - April 15, 2021

A celebration of life will be 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Sauk Rapids VFW for David J. Gohman, 61 of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

David John Gohman was born on March 20, 1960 in St. Cloud to Herbert and Angeline (Theis) Gohman. He spent much of his childhood on the Mississippi River, hunting, fishing and simply being on the water. He continued this into his adulthood. David was the oldest son in his family and he took that important leadership role seriously. He married Katie Schotl and they later divorced. He worked at X-Cel Optical for 26 years as a customer service manager. He was well respected inside and outside X-Cel in the optical field. He married Tootsie (Schlichting) Kiffmeyer on October 30, 2020. David was very family oriented and loved spending time with his grandkids, nieces and nephews by the pool. He loved to visit with others, as he truly had the gift of gab. David loved playing Yahtzee, was a great cook and he enjoyed entertaining. He was a member of the St. Cloud Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 622 and volunteered much of his time with the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. David will be remembered for being full of laughter and nearly always having a smile on his face.

Survivors include his wife, Tootsie of Sauk Rapids; mother, Angeline of St. Cloud; daughters, Angiela (Brandon Morris) of Cold Spring and Nicole (Dustin) Morris of Sauk Rapids; daughter in law, Kristy of St. Cloud; stepdaughter, Nikki (Joe) Miller of Otsego; sisters and brother, Patricia (Barry) Ryan of Sandstone, Kathryn (Alec) Stier of Eagles Point, OR, Karen (David) Johnson of Sartell, Thomas of St. Cloud and Melissa (Craig Erickson) Gohman of Sartell; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Herbert, in 2012 and son, Joshua in 2020.