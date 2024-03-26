David H. Dusha, 76, St. Cloud

July 2, 1947 - March 25, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of David H. Dusha, 76, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dave passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 25, 2024. Reverend Oswaldo Roche will officiate. Burial will be private.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dave was born on July 2, 1947 in St. Cloud to Richard and Bernice (Hess) Dusha. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1965 and the St. Cloud School of Business with an Accounting Degree. Dave served in the Army National Guard. He married the love of his life, Esther A. Fischer on May 29, 1971 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Dave was employed as an accountant for Arnold’s Equipment in St. Cloud for over forty years. He was a past member of St. Peter’s Parish and is a member of St. Michael’s Parish.

Dave loved watching basketball, especially his son, Ryan’s, Melrose team. He also enjoyed playing racquetball, cards “500”, and will be remembered as a Dr. Pepper enthusiast and collector. Above all he treasured spending time with his family, most especially spoiling his grandchildren. Dave was a master griller and many enjoyed his talent.

He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 53 years, Esther; children, Dustin (Erica) of Sartell, Dana (Ken) Hawkins of Sartell, Ryan (Mollie) of Melrose; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Gabe) Sauvageau, Megan (Brennan) Kelly, and Alex Dusha, Tanner Hendricksen, Kianna and Joey Hawkins, Teague, Lola and Kai Dusha; siblings, Arnie, Lollie (Ray) Galarneault and Mary (Jerry) Fesenmaier all of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Rachel Dusha.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.