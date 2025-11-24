March 13, 1945 - November 21, 2025

David “Dave” Gronert, age 80 of Becker, MN, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 21, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Glendorado Lutheran Church, 1100 186th Avenue NE, Princeton with visitation at 10:00 AM. Pastor Barbara Peterson will officiate. Burial will be at the Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery. A luncheon will follow.

Dave was born to Raymond and Adeline (Myhre) Gronert on March 13, 1945, in St. Paul. He attended Murray High School and graduated in 1963. Dave served in the U.S. Navy from May 1967 – February 1971, serving four years of active duty and two years reserve. Dave worked all his life doing many different things. His last job before he retired was as a maintenance engineer and boiler operator at Plymouth Foam. He worked there for 17 years and that is where he met his wife, Sheila. They were married in Las Vegas on October 8, 1999. Dave enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and anything outdoors. He enjoyed working with his hands. Dave especially liked vintage cars. He loved his family most of all.

Dave is survived by his wife, Sheila, of 26 years; children, Tracy (Eric) Botten of New Brighton and David (Theresa) Gronert of St. Paul; stepchildren, Jacob Zindler of Boyceville, WI and Angela (Tom) Hart of Foreston; and eight grandchildren. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Sandy Bacher and Linda Bradley.