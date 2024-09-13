David Edward Brenny, 73, Foley

April 15, 1951 - September 12, 2024

David Edward Brenny, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, left us peacefully at his home in Foley, MN, on September 12, 2024, at the age of 73.

Dave was born on April 15, 1951, in Saint Cloud, MN, to Conrad and Loretta (Goedker) Brenny. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1970 and married Debra Goltz on June 17, 1972. Dave was a cherished friend, an adored family member, and a remarkable individual whose zest for life touched everyone he met. With an unyielding work ethic that inspired his children and all who worked alongside him, Dave approached every job with dedication. Dave worked for Woodcraft Industries for 29 years before retiring in 2017.

Work gave him purpose, and after retirement, he dedicated almost as much time riding his lawn mower as he did at work.

Dave’s true passion was found on the water or in his deer stand. Dave spent countless hours casting his line or in the woods. Anyone who knew him would be bombarded with pictures of his latest harvest. His love for fishing and hunting was more than a hobby; it was a way of life and a chance to connect with nature, family, and friends.

Dave’s sense of humor was legendary, with always a joke at the ready. Whether regaling friends and family or lightening the mood during a tough day, he had an uncanny ability to bring joy and laughter to those around him. His jokes, though sometimes delightfully corny, were delivered with a warmth that brought either an eye roll or laughter, depending upon whether you were an old friend or his grandchild.

Dave leaves behind a legacy of hard work, humor, and heartfelt camaraderie. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Deb; his three children, Nicole (Michael) Hale, St. Cloud, MN, Jill Brenny, New York, NY, and Paul (Kristina) Brenny, St Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Landon Hale, Karleigh Cloutier, and Judd, Henner, and Lewin Brenny, who were the light of his life; grand-dogs, Lucy, Lucas, and Rupert, siblings Bonnie (Bob) Popp, Roger (Anne) Brenny, and Susie Brenny; and many nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Loretta Brenny, and brothers Conrad Jr., Lawrence, and Darrell Brenny.

Dave’s life will be celebrated on September 18, 2024, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Jack and Jim’s Event Center in Duelm, MN. In true Dave fashion, there will be plenty of laughter and shared stories to honor the memory of a man who lived fully and loved deeply. May his memory be a blessing and a reminder of the simple pleasures and deep connections that define a life well lived.