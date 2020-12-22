David Donald Schneider, 67, St. Joseph

June 11, 1953 - December 16, 2020

Surrounded by his loving daughter, Mandy, her mother, Lynda, a beautiful Christmas tree and wooded views dotted with brilliant red Cardinals, David passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home of many years in St. Joseph, Minnesota, on December 16, 2020.

David was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Robert and Delores (Slonina) Schneider. There he graduated from Washington High School in 1971 and began working for the United States Postal Service. Over the years he enjoyed countless camping trips with family and friends which were always overflowing with children, campfires, pranks and tall stories. He also looked forward to grouse, duck and fishing seasons, and enjoyed playing a great game of softball with friends.

A quiet man with an intense love of family, he was proud of his 39 years of service to the USPS. Once retired, he had the opportunity to spend months at a time with his California family where his grandchildren, Jack Emerson and Lauren Elisabeth absolutely adored him as they were truly the loves of his life. He looked forward with anticipation to their trips together to Disneyland. He enjoyed walking them to school, providing an overabundance of treats and Happy Meals and simply made every Christmas, birthday and Minnesota summer, extra special! To be able to spend more time with Jack and Lauren, he volunteered at their school and was known to everyone on campus as Papa David.

David loved the outdoors and hiked the John Muir Trail spending his nights in the wilderness. He also took on climbing several of Colorado’s famous 14ers, those mountains with an elevation of 14,000+ feet, with strength and determination. He was without a doubt, a perfectionist, a Master Builder, at building radio controlled airplanes and spent endless hours with the North Star Fliers and Paynesville Radio Controllers flying clubs. This fulfilling hobby gave him many high-flying adventures with his club friends.

David is survived by his daughter, Mandy, and son-in-law, Jeff Nobriga, and grandchildren Jack and Lauren. Along with siblings Steve; Nancy (Bob) Bent; Gary; Becky (Jim) Stasny; Melody; and Gene; David’s life was filled with amazing nieces and nephews. He enjoyed several life-long friendships forged at the United States Postal Service and fellow RC flying friendships. David was preceded in death by his mother and father, Robert and Delores Schneider.

David will be remembered by all as a caring man who never failed to step up to help someone in need. A celebration of his well-lived life will be held in 2021.