David “Davey” G. Cook, III, 32, Sartell/Alexandria

March 19, 1991 - February 24, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for David “Davey” Cook, III who passed away Saturday. Pastor Jeff Sackett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. There will also be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3186 Co. Rd. 61 NW, Alexandria, MN 56308. Please wear what you would wear when you would spend time with Davey.

David Glenn Cook, III was born March 19, 1991 to David Cook, II and Susan (Ulrich) Cook. He grew up in Sartell, but spent the majority of his time in Alexandria. Davey worked as a Landscaper for Yard Creations. Davey enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, playing hockey, spending time with family, and spending time with his second family, Band of Brother’s. He had a great laugh, was kind, caring, and always made others feel better. Davey loved being a big brother, Grayson’s daddy, and a loving and supportive fiancé. He was always the life of the party. He was “Davey.”

Survivors include his fianceé, Michelle King of Lakeshore; son, Grayson Cook; parents, David (DeeAnna) Cook, II of Alexandria and Sue (Keith) Cook of Sartell; brother and sister, Zach (BreAnna) Cook of Alexandria and Megan (Luke) Cook of Rice; grandparents, David (Aggie) Cook, Harold and Vivian Ulrich; step-siblings; niece and nephews; and countless other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucy Cook.

If you would like to send something personal, please send it to 5838 Burkeys Lane NW, Alexandria, MN 56308.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, go fishing, or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one.

If there are donations, he would love for them to be made towards Band of Brothers.