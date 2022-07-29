David “Dave” Weihrauch, 77, Sauk Rapids

April 21, 1945 - July 27, 2022

attachment-David Weihrach loading...

Funeral services will be 11 AM Monday August 1, 2022 at The Waters Church in Sartell for David “Dave” Weihrauch, 77 of Sauk Rapids who died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at his home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate. A private burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 3-7 PM Sunday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Monday at The Waters Church in Sartell.

David was born in St. Cloud to Harry & Sarah (Hawkins) Weihrauch. He graduated from Tech High School, where his passion was wrestling. He married, had 2 sons, Bradley and Blake, built and ran a Dairy Queen in Florida until he divorced and moved back to Minnesota. Dave then managed Lumbermen’s Supply in Grand Rapids where he met his wife of 42 years, LaVonne. LaVonne & Dave, in partnership with her brother Harlan and sister-in-law Elaine, opened Hilltop Sports in Hill City which they ran together until Dave’s job brought his family to St. Cloud, now including daughters Beth and Tanya. Dave was employed by Manion’s Wholesale Building Supplies for 30 years. His most notable role was establishing, growing, and managing the St. Cloud Branch. Dave retired from Manion’s in 2017. Dave was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sportsman. He was active in the MN HooHoo- Lumber Assoc., MN Deer Hunters, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Northwood Quads, Haypoint Snowmobile Club, MN USA Snowmobile Assoc., Moose Lodge, Sauk Rapids Sportsman, St. Joe Rod and Gun Club. Some of his favorite hobbies were Trap Shooting and Cribbage. Dave’s passion was his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved life and people!

He is survived by his wife LaVonne (Kingsley); children, Bradley (Dana) Weihrauch, Blake Weihrauch, Elizabeth “Beth” (Brian) Blank, and Tanya (Brandon) Greene; grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Dalton, Barrett, Hannah, Brody, Wyatt, Benson, Brynn, Cole, and Brilee; additional special people included mother-in-law, Ella Kingsley; goddaughters, Lisa Hrpcek and Christina Stanley; brother and sister in-laws, Penny Weihrauch, Harlan & Elaine Kingsley, Lois Walling Mathis, Glenn & Shawn Kingsley, Ginny Dorn and many nieces and nephews and lifetime friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sarah Weihrauch; father-in-law, Ernest Kingsley; brothers, Donald “Bozo” Weihrauch and Glen “Snooks” Weihrauch; sisters, Patricia (Donald) Cruser, Margie (Ray) Kosel; daughter-in-law, Amanda Weihrauch; niece and nephews, Mary Weihrauch, Randy Cruser, Tony Kosel, Jeff Weihrauch, and Neil Weihrauch; goddaughter, Lindsay Voltz.