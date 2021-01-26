David “Dave” A. Hector, 76, Waite Park

November 15, 1944 – January 25, 2021

David “Dave” Andrew Hector, age 76, Waite Park, MN, died Monday, January 25, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Howard Lake, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating David’s life will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dave was born November 15, 1944 in Aitkin, MN to David I. and Ingeborg (Berg) Hector. He graduated in 1963 from Hill City High School. Following graduation Dave enlisted in the United States Marine Corps along with his brother, Larry. They went to San Diego, CA for boot camp. Dave’s military occupational specialty was radio telegraph operator (Morse Code) at Camp Pendleton, CA. He and his brother went to Vietnam. After spending 14 ½ months at various places in Vietnam, Dave returned to the United States and was stationed at Camp Lejeune until he was discharged in 1966.

After his discharge from the Marine Corps Dave worked at his parents Philips 66 Gas Station, Quadna Mountain Ski Resort, and then moved to the Twin Cities where he was employed by Taystee Bread servicing fleet trucks. Dave then moved back home and was employed by Blandin Wood Products. Dave married Jean M. Glines on December 16, 1972 in Watertown, SD. They moved to St. Cloud where he worked in apartment building maintenance and caretaking, Dave’s Property Maintenance. Dave was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Waite Park American Legion Post #428, Eastside VFW Post #4847, Marine Corps League, St. Cloud Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #290, St. Cloud Disabled American Veterans Chapter #9, and 40 & 8 Voiture 415 where he served as Minnesota Grande Chef de Gare.

Survivors include his wife, Jean M. Hector of Waite Park, MN; son, David A. Hector II of Farmington, MN; daughters, Petrina R. (Ken) Mehr of Kimball, MN; and Charleen M. Anderson stationed at Buzzards Bay, MA; brothers, Larry J. Hector of Hill City, MN; Steven L. Hector of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Emilie A. (Jerry) Lee of Roseville, MN; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and 3 step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.