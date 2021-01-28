David “Cy” J. Michalski, 67, Clear Lake

September 28, 1953 - January 25, 2021

Memorial Services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids for David “Cy” J. Michalski, age 67, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.

David Joseph Michalski was born September 28, 1953 in St. Cloud to Albert & Bernice (Eveslage) Michalski. He grew up on his family farm in Duelm and since then has lived in Clear Lake. Dave married Vicki Habiger on October 26, 1985 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. He worked as a baker and mechanic at Pan O Gold for 30 years, and as a custodian at Maple Lake High School for 11 years, retiring in 2019. Dave loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and looked forward to spending time participating in these sporting ventures with his family and friends. He had a passion for fishing and was proud to take his new boat out on the water. In the 1970’s David took an interest in CB Radio, known as “Magilla”, and then became involved in Amateur HAM Radio. His call sign was NIØW. Dave enjoyed talking to people all over the world. He would always put his grandchildren first by attending their sporting events. Dave will be missed for his playful personality where he always got a laugh out of you.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki of Clear Lake; daughters, Sarah (Michael) Walz of Zimmerman and Rebecca (Daniel) Legatt of Sauk Rapids; sisters and brother, Janette Hockert of Sartell, Jean (Gary) Scheil of Blaine and Dennis (Lynnette) of Maricopa, AZ; grandchildren, Cassie and Emily Walz, Clayton and Laci Legatt; and many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel; and nephew, Ryan Hockert.