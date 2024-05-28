David C. Friedrich, 69, Rice

May 6, 1955 - May 24, 2024

David “Dave” Friedrich, 69, of Rice, MN, passed away on May 24, 2024, at the St Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, Monday, June 3, 2024, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen, MN, officiated by Rev. Ron Weyrens. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2024 from 4-8 PM at St. Stephen’s Parish Hall with prayers at 4 PM, and will continue on Monday beginning an hour prior to the Mass. Burial following the service will be at St. Stephen’s Catholic Cemetery.

Dave was born on May 6th, 1955, to parents Theodore and Ceceila (Beam) Friedrich. He united in marriage on June 7th, 1975, to Deborah (Peka) and together had three children. Dave worked at Ferche Millwork until he started his Farmers Insurance Agency in Rice, where he worked until his retirement.

Dave loved fishing, hunting, a trip to the casino, and building things in his shed. His mentoring, and his fun and adventurous personality will be remembered by all those that knew him.

Dave is survived by his children, Corey (Jaime) of Rice, Stacey (Doug) Geise of Bowlus, and Jesse (Stacy) of Rice; grandchildren, Kyle, Rylee, Austin, Collin, Christian, and Levi; brother Ted (Eileen) of AZ, sister, Darlene Hiscock of Rice; and his best companion Brock.