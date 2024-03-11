David Bruce Boxell, 71, Nisswa

April 7, 1952 - March 8, 2024

attachment-David Boxell loading...

David Bruce Boxell, age 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2024 at his residence in Hills Crossing Senior Living Community in Nisswa.

David was born on April 7, 1952 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Donald and Evelyn (Longson) Boxell. The family moved to Bloomington where he attended John F. Kennedy High School. He married Terry Luverne Hemming on July 3rd, 1969. David and Terry were blessed with three sons Christopher, David and Derik

Throughout his life David enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and playing golf. He loved the Northwoods of Minnesota and enjoyed raising Labrador Retrievers.

David is survived by his children, Christopher (Bahiyyih) of Zimmerman, David of Baudette, Derik of Watertown, SD; grandchildren, Michael, Andrew, Kaila, Trevor, Jordan, Tiana; great-grandchildren, Ensley, Charley, Vaeda, Roman, Jamesyn, brother Tim and extended family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Terry; parents, Donald and Evelyn; brothers, Dennis, Jeff, Phillip, Richard and Dean.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held later this spring.