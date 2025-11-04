November 1, 1958 - November 1, 2025

Services celebrating the life of David Neal Bredeck, age 67 of Albany, will be 2:00 PM, Friday, November 7, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany. Burial will be private immediately after the funeral. There will be a visitation after 1:00 PM. Friday at the funeral home. David died unexpectedly at his home.

David was born on November 1, 1958, in St. Cloud, to Theodore and Sophia (Stern) Bredeck. He lived most of his life in the Albany area. He went to vocational school to become a truck driver, which he did before he became a full-time farmer.

David is survived by his brothers and sisters, Elaine Lindquist, Dassel; Shirley (Marvin) Chamness, Williston, ND; James Bredeck, Albany; and Dianne (Mike Johnston) Baldwin, WI. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.