David B. Dullinger, 69, Rice

August 9, 1951 - June 2, 2021

A private family burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls for David Dullinger, age 69, who passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Dave was born in St. Cloud to Benedict and Kathryn (Mergen) Dullinger on August 9, 1951. He lived all of his life in the St. Cloud area after serving in the United States Marine Corps for three years. Dave was an electrician for the Verso Papermill in Sartell for 38 years. He then volunteered and worked for the St. Cloud Hospital at the Information Desk for six years.

Dave was a proud veteran and an outgoing soul. He was a people-person and enjoyed conversations over a cup of coffee or a bottle of root beer. Dave was very active in his family’s lives and always offered a helping hand. In his free time, he enjoyed wood working and spending time with his grandchildren. He was fun, caring, supportive, loving, honest and had a great sense of humor. Dave’s most pride and joy illuminated from his two grandchildren, Olivia and Sophia

.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Tim) Nahan of Sartell; siblings, JoAnn (Jerry) Lorenzini, Lois (Jim) Gebhardt, Michael Dullinger; and granddaughters, Olivia and Sophia Nahan.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Dennis and Gary Dullinger.