David A. Reiter, 73, St. Cloud

July 3, 1946 - February 22, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for David A. Reiter, age 73 of St. Cloud who passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the St. Cloud VA Hospital. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and Rev. Gregory Lieser will concelebrate and interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls at a later date with full military honors. Friends may call from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM Friday and after 10 AM Saturday both at the church in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 PM on Friday at the Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

David was born July 3, 1946 in St. Cloud to Clarence and Lucille (Eizenhoefer) Reiter. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. David married Carol Eisenschenk at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud on May 7, 1966. He was employed as an auto body repairman for over 50 years at Reiters Auto Body Shop in St. Cloud, until retiring in 2012. He then worked in retirement for Coborns Pharmacy delivering prescriptions for 5 years. David was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, taking great pride in caring for his lawn, traveling with his family and above all, David adored his grandchildren.

David is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Bryan of St. Cloud, Lisa Reiter of Henderson, NV, Brad of St. Cloud, Sara (Ryan) Schmit of Foley, and Matt of Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren, Jay and Anita Singh, Sophia and Braden Schmit; sisters and brother, Linda (Rick) Handke of Maple Grove, Bonnie Skaja of Chanhassen, Barb (Bruce) Willie of Holdingford, Doug (Ceal) of St. Cloud, and Jackie DeRosier of St. Joseph.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Carol Erickson.