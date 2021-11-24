David A. Nettleton, Sr., 67, Sartell

February 5, 1954 - November 20, 2021

Visitation will be 12:00-1:00 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for David A. Nettleton, Sr., age 67, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell.

David was born on February 5, 1954 in Duluth to Donald and Lois (Halverson) Nettleton. He proudly served our county in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. David was a Sharp Shooter and was a cook supervisor in the army. He was united in marriage to Judy Sahlin on November 14, 1977 in Bemidji. David was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching movies, fishing, going on walks and running in marathons when he was younger. David enjoyed being around everyone at the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital and spending time at Cornerstone restaurant in Sartell. He will be remembered by his kind heart and great sense of humor.

David is survived by his wife, Judy of Sartell; children, Melissa (Alex) Petrov of Lakeville, June Cobo of Sartell, and David Jr. (Pam) of Moose Lake; siblings, Bruce (Nancy) of Eveleth and Linda (Alan) Baumgartner of Tehachapi, CA; grandchildren, Cade, Caitlin, Maria, Sasha, Izabella, and Avery; and one great grandson, Easton. He was preceded in death by his parents.