David A. Huettl, 74, Cold Spring

December 7, 1946 - August 18, 2021

A Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for David A. Huettl, age 74, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Parish cemetery.

David was born in St. Paul, MN to Richard and Marian (Schenk) Huettl. He married Mary Rausch on October 24, 1980, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. Dave served in the U.S. Air Force 1971-1974 and is a Vietnam Veteran.

Dave graduated from the University of MN as an electrical engineer and worked for Zytec Corporation before retirement. He enjoyed flying, fishing, hunting, and motorcycling.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; siblings, Hardy (Bonnie) Huettl and Jody Johnson; niece, Tammy and nephew, Jeff.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Swede and Vern Rausch; brothers-in-law, Dave “Ponch” Rausch and Chuck Johnson.