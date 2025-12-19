Teaching and serving...two things longtime St. Cloud City Councilman Dave Masters knows well. He is my most recent guest on WJON's My Life series.

Family History

Dave was born in St. Cloud Hospital on January 12, 1956. Dave's grandparents owned and operated the Rainbow Cafe in downtown St. Cloud for many years. His grandfather came to St. Cloud from Greece when he was 15 years old. Dave's mother was one of 6 kids who grew up in St. Cloud. Dave's father grew up in West Virginia in a log cabin. His father was a forest ranger and later joined the Navy. Dave's mother was working as a waitress in Seattle when his parents first met. Dave's parents had 3 kids... he's the youngest.

Growing Up in St. Cloud

Dave's parents chose to relocate back to where his mom grew up in St. Cloud. On returning to St. Cloud Dave's father worked as a plumber before working construction primarily handling waste water. His mother worked as a waitress and hostess in St. Cloud. Dave has 2 older sisters with one currently living in St. Cloud while the other lives in Idaho.

Early Years

Dave went to Lincoln Elementary before going to South Junior High and he graduated from Tech High School. His early interests included swimming, tennis and shop class. Dave says he really enjoyed shop class and took as many of those classes as he could. He worked quite a bit as a young person while in high school and recalls doing a paper route, working at restaurants as a dishwasher before becoming a cook. Places Dave worked included the Americana, Charbroiler and McDonalds.

High School and Beyond

Dave's interest in shop class led him to wanting to teach shop. After graduation from Tech he went to St. Cloud State to become a shop teacher. He explains he's always liked working with his hands and industrial arts was a great fit for him. Dave graduated from St. Cloud State in 1978 with a teaching degree and later earned his masters at Bemidji State and then a specialist degree from the University of Minnesota.

Work Life

Dave recalls taking the first job offered to him at Hendrum-Perley in northwestern Minnesota. He taught tech-education, physical education and drove the school bus. Dave also coached JV football and handled concessions for basketball. After just one year at Hendrum-Perley, he applied to be a graduate assistant at St. Cloud State. He got that job but instead took a tech-ed job at Apollo High School in 1979. After 1 year at Apollo he was let go due to cuts and then took a job at Bemidji Vocational school.

Back and Tech

After one year at Bemidji he took a job working in tech-ed at Tech High School. He taught plastics, small engines and welding. Cuts at Tech got Dave again and he was let go. He bounced back with a job at ROCORI High School. After just a year at ROCORI, Dave got a job at the Children's home as a shop teacher. He stayed at the Children's home for 22 years, which was a part of District 742 in St. Cloud.

photo courtesy of Dave Masters photo courtesy of Dave Masters loading...

Married Life

During his time at the Children's home he got married and he and his wife have 2 kids. After the Children's home, Dave moved on to start a shop program at the ALC (Alternative Learning Center) in St. Cloud. He worked on Habitat for Humanity homes. Dave was at the ALC for 15 years. He retired after 15 years and then came back as a sub and then taught at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School for a year. Dave left that job and took an opportunity at Benton-Stearns Educational Services. This is Dave's 3rd year doing that. He has taught for 47 years.

photo courtesy of Dave Masters photo courtesy of Dave Masters loading...

City Council

His interest in politics started with his passion for the former municipal pool in St. Cloud. He was encouraged by his neighbors to run for an open city council position in 2006. He won and has served on the city council ever since winning re-election numerous times. Dave enjoys serving the community as a both a councilman and teacher.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dave Masters, click below.