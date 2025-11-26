DASSEL (WJON News) -- A shed and a lot of farm equipment have been destroyed in a fire. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Collinwood Township, near Dassel.

There was a 60-foot by 136-foot shed fully engulfed.

The property is owned by 74-year-old Galen Carlson.

The shed was filled with a number of pieces of farm equipment, including a semi-tractor and trailer loaded with corn.

Cokato Fire, Litchfield Fire, Hutchinson Fire, and Silver Lake Fire helped the Dassel Fire Department put out the flames.

There were no injuries.

The cause is not known and is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.