April 20, 1948 - July 18, 2025

Daryl D. Legler, age 77, of Little Falls, passed away on Friday, July 18, 2025. He was born to Annetta (Veldhuizen) and her late husband, Robert Legler in Pipestone, MN on April 20, 1948.

Services and full obituary pending