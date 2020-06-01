Darwin D. Sunderland, 62, Princeton

October 14, 1957 - May 30, 2020

Darwin D. Sunderland passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 30, 2020, at his home in Princeton, MN. A Celebration of Life for Darwin will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his residence (14975 302nd Avenue, Princeton, MN 55371), starting at 1:00 PM, with a prayer service at 3:00 PM. All family and friends are welcome.

Darwin Dale Sunderland was born on October 14, 1957, to Carl and Leona (Zigler) Sunderland in Bagley, MN. He graduated from Bagley Senior High School and went on to trade school for vending repair. Darwin was married to Denise Rae Makeeff on September 1, 1984, in Billings, MT, and together they raised their family. Darwin was a master of all trades and worked at different places throughout his career. He worked for T-Ray Construction for over ten years, Oasis Sprinklers over the summer for many years, and ended his career driving bus for the Princeton School District.

Darwin was a prankster and loved telling jokes. He was fun-loving and hardworking, and he never gave up on any task at hand. Darwin will be remembered for being an entrepreneur with his creative ideas, always smiling and never complaining about anything, and loving his grandkids as their “Papa.” He was an amazing husband of 32 years, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.

Darwin is survived by his wife, Denise of Princeton; children, Reanna Molstad of Maple Lake, Charles (Ana) Sunderland of Isanti, Brodey (Sara) Johnson of Andover, and Brandy (Chad) Otkin of Princeton; grandchildren, Addyson, Cody, Piper, Kortny, Rhyder, and Easton; five brothers, and one sister. He is preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law, Arnie Makeeff and Gladys Makeeff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.