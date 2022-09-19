Darvin E. Ferguson, 78, Cold Spring

April 29, 1944 - September 14, 2022

Darvin Elmer Ferguson passed away on September 14, 2022 at the age of 78, in Cold Spring, MN. Even as his body and mind began to falter in later life, Darvin never lost the twinkle in his eyes or the mischievous grin that will be remembered by so many friends and family.

Darvin was born to Elmer Ferguson and Thelma (Buckholz) Ferguson in 1944, in Heron Lake, MN. As a teen, Darvin learned the value of hard work – driving for the family trucking business – while also attending Heron Lake High School. Darvin was proud to play the half-back position on the school’s championship 9-man football team. He loved playing alto saxophone in the band, a talent he passed to all three of his children and two grandchildren. Darvin graduated in 1962.

In 1965, Darvin enlisted in the United States Army. He served in the Army Corp of Engineers in Thailand, where he was responsible for maintaining the heavy equipment used to build airfields and roads. Darvin was promoted to a position teaching diesel mechanics at Fort Belvoir, near Washington, D.C. Darvin, like many servicemen of his generation, experienced alcoholism. As a young man, Darvin quietly helped neighbors, friends and family break free of alcohol addiction.

While on leave from the Army, Darvin returned home, where he bumped into a former classmate at a football game, Susan Hanson. In Darvin’s words, “When you know, you know.” They were married on August 16, 1968. Together – doing the hard work themselves – Darvin and Susan turned old houses into beautiful homes, where they raised their three children, Erin, Kathleen and Joel.

With Susan, Darvin became the third-generation owner of Ferguson Truck Service in 1978. Driving by day and building trucks by night, Darvin grew the business, hauling grain and livestock. Darvin spent 40 years of his life in the trucking business and he never lost his love of driving. Darvin later began work at a local grain cooperative, where he rose through the ranks to become assistant general manager. Darvin and Susan purchased Pine Terrace Resort in Crosslake, MN in 2000. Darvin’s talents were put to good use there: Building, fixing, business managing, and of course, working hard. During the resort years, Darvin treasured working alongside the best dog of his lifetime, his golden retriever, Sebastian. He followed Darvin and Susan into retirement, near Cold Spring, MN. Darvin enjoyed living near his grandchildren there.

Devotion to God, combined with a profound love of music, led Darvin to participate actively in every church he attended. He enjoyed singing in church choirs and attending Bible study. Darvin served as council president for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Heron Lake, MN.

Darvin is survived by his wife, Susan (Hanson) Ferguson; his children Erin Bonitto (Chris), Kathleen Ferguson (Jeff Girod), Joel Ferguson (Renee); grandchildren Megan, Etenesh and Tesfahun; his sister, brother, nieces and nephews.

Darvin was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved grandson, Otto David Ferguson.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 22 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Saint Cloud, MN. Visitation at 1:00. Service at 2:00, followed by refreshments.

The family requests that memorials be sent to:

Otto David Ferguson Memorial Fund

La Crosse Community Foundation

401 Main Street, Suite 205

La Crosse, WI 54601

For research in the early detection and prevention

of newborn cerebral hemorrhaging and facilitating newborn health.

https://www.laxcommfoundation.com/give/browse-our-funds/otto-david-ferguson-memorial-fund/