Darrell A. Dale, 81, St. Cloud

March 12, 1941 - August 13, 2022

attachment-Darrell Dale loading...

Darrell A. Dale, Age 81, St. Cloud, MN, Died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

There will be no funeral service. Darrell will be buried with his wife in Nassau Cemetery, Nassau, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Darrell loved golfing, watching the MN Twins, reading newspapers, and having coffee with “the guys”. More than anything else Darrell loved spending time with his grandson.

Darrell is survived by his daughter, Diane (John) Willette of Prior Lake, MN; one grandson, Kyle (Fiancé, Samantha Gambino) Willette. Darrell is precede in death by his wife, Magdalen.