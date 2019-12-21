Darlene Schmitt, 86, Cold Spring

February 11, 1933 - December 17, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Darlene Schmitt, age 86, who died Tuesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning in the church narthex.

Darlene was born on February 11, 1933 in Roscoe to Alphonse and Agatha (Ley) Kotschevar. She married Hubert Schmitt on September 2, 1952 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. Hubert and Darlene farmed north of Cold Spring most of their lives. The couple retired and moved to Cold Spring in 1994. She loved music, flowers, gardening, fishing, cooking, baking, listening to KASM and being known as the school lunch lady for the ROCORI district. Darlene was a member of the St. Boniface Christian Women and Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include her 8 nieces and nephews, Mary Lou Kellner, Wade Kotschevar, Kemp Kotschevar, Janet Alle, Ann Pederson, Jan Lauby, Bryan Kotschevar and Dave Stalberger and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert; parents: her stepfather, John Casey; siblings, Joyce Stalberger, and Ray Kotschevar; in-laws, Ray Stalberger, Dorine Kotschevar and Marcus and Viola Kellner.

Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.