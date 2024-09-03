Darlene Rosalyn Engebretson, 87, Sartell

January 7, 1937 - August 31, 2024

attachment-Darlene Engebretson loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Thursday, September 5, 2024, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN for Darlene Rosalyn (Dorn) Engebretson. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, from 5-8 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, and will continue at 10 AM prior to the Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Darlene was born January 7, 1937, to parents Clara (Jutz) and Hugo Dorn in Buckman, MN. Darlene attended and graduated from Pierz High School in 1955. On July 24, 1961, Darlene was united in marriage to George Engebretson. Together they raised three children: Dianne, Russell, and Lisa. Darlene worked as a Bank Teller, working at several banks throughout her career. During this time, she initiated handing out dog treats to the dogs who came through the drive-through line at the bank. She retired from the bank in 2006.

Darlene loved animals, especially her chihuahua Harley, and was referred to by some of her grandchildren as “Grandma Harley”. She often visited the humane society in her free time and volunteered at Country Manor. She also loved socializing, taking care of her plants, and polka dancing. She was a very devoted to her faith and was a long-time member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Most importantly, Darlene loved spending time with her family.

Darlene is survived by her children, Russ (Carla) Engebretson and Dianne (Dale) Fredrickson; son-in-law Ron Jacobson; sister Marion Nistler; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband George; daughter Lisa Jacobson; and siblings, AnneMae and Marvin.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tri-County Humane Society.