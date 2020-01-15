Darlene Lewandowski, 92, St. Cloud and formerly of Gilman

December 7, 1927 - January 13, 2020

Darlene Lewandowski, age 92 of St. Cloud and formerly of Gilman, passed away January 13, 2020 at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud, Minnesota with her family at her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Darlene Lewandowski was born December 7, 1927 in Fargo, North Dakota to Clifford and Barbara (Thomas) Adams. She married Walter Lewandowski on September 22, 1947 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The couple farmed together east of Gilman for over 40 years. Darlene enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, embroidery work and playing bingo. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

She is survived by her sons and daughters: Joseph (Bobbi), Columbia Heights; Barb (Tony) Ruprecht, St. Cloud; Tim, Sauk Rapids; Carol (Jeff) Miller, Cold Spring; Debbie Kaproth (Kurt), St. Cloud; Donnie (Cindy), Sartell; Dan (Jan), Fort Dodge, IA and Mike (Tammy), Sauk Rapids, 22 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Walter and son, William.