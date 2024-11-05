Darlene Joyce Rocheleau, 80, Pierz

May 24, 1944 - November 3, 2024

Darlene Joyce Rocheleau, 80 year old resident of Pierz passes away on Sunday, November 3 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 8 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN with Father David Maciej officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 7 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The Harding Rosary Sodality will pray the rosary at 4:30 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Darlene Joyce Nygard was born on May 24, 1944 in Raub, North Dakota to the late Milfred and Madeline (Oderman) Nygard. She graduated from high school and also completed a few college courses as well. Darlene was united in marriage to Alcid “Russ” Rocheleau, Jr. on October 16, 1965 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. The couple made their home near Harding, MN. They were blessed with four children, Debbie, Dean, David and Dan. The family farmed near Harding for several years. Russ died in 1993 and Darlene continued living in the area until moving into Pierz. Darlene worked as a paraprofessional at the Harding elementary school and also the Pierz Pioneer elementary for several years. She also worked at Horizon Health and the St. Mary's Villa as a health aide and in activities. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother attending many sporting events over the years. She often worked the ticket counter at many of the sporting events. Darlene bowled league for many years and also played softball, playing bingo and trips to the casino were always a special time. She was the family seamstress and would take on many sewing projects over the years. She also had a unique pig collection that she cherished and was a baker and would bake and decorate cakes for all occasions. Darlene treasured her time spent taking trips with family to Las Vegas, Alaska and train trips to Orgeon to visit family. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding and was a member of the Rosary Sodality group.

Darlene will be remembered and loved by her children, Debbie (Mark) Fuhrman Dean (Paula) Rocheleau, David (Jessica) Rocheleau, and Dan (Kim) Rocheleau all of Pierz, MN; sister, Dee Baumgartner of Bismarck, ND; sister-in-law, Becky Shapiro of Fairbanks, AK; grandchildren, Shelby (Nick) Erdrich, Kyle Furhman, Michaela, (Colton) Pollock, Joshua (Sam Blonigen) Rocheleau, Cassidy Rocheleau, Nick Herold, Delilah Rocheleau, Preston (Kalli Poster) Rocheleau, Amaya Rocheleau and Alana Rocheleau; great-grandchildren, Mavryk Erdrich, Brantley Erdrich, Hudson Erdrich, Myles Rocheleau, Tucker Rocheleau and one on the way and two nephews, a niece and many friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alcid "Russ" Jr. , brother, Rodger Voigt; brother-in-law, Pete Baumgartner and mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Alcid Rocheleau.