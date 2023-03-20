Darlene Hommerding, 81, Albany

November 30, 1941 - March 18, 2023

Mass of Christian burial for Darlene Hommerding, age 81, will be on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11 AM at Church of St. Benedict, Avon, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 4-8 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, Albany, MN, and one hour prior to mass at the church on Friday. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. Darlene passed away at Assumption Care, Cold Spring, MN on March 18, 2023. The full obituary is pending at this time.